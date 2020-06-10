NOC, Authority of Sports Discuss Preparations for Sanya Beach Games

The National Olympic Committee and the General Authority of Sports discussed in a remote meeting preparation for the participation of athletes for the 6th Asian Beach Games to be held in Sanya, China (Nov.28 - Dec 6, 2020).

Attendees of the meeting included Mohammed bin Darwish, Executive Director, and Ahmed Al Tayeb, Director of Technical of Sports and Technical Affairs at the NOC, and Marwan Al Marzouqi, Head of Finance, General Authority of Sports, according to a press release.

The meeting started with offering thanks to Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the NOC, for supporting national athletes in all sporting events. Attendees expressed determination to win much more medals and raise the profile of the national in continental sporting events.

The two parties discussed the technical and logistical preparations for the upcoming Asian Games which include 17 sports and attract athletes from 45 Asian countries.

The 17 sports in the Games program include swimming, water sports (open water swimming and water polo competition), beach athletics, speedboat racing, dragon boat races, mini basketball, sport climbing, beach handball, beach soccer, beach volleyball, wood ball, martial arts (beach wrestling and jujitsu), beach kabaddi, surfing, sail, Teqball, paragliding.

The Olympic Council of Asia launched the Asian Beach Games in 2008 in Bali, Indonesia, followed by the Omani capital Muscat in 2010, then the Chinese Haiyang in 2012, and the Thai Phuket in 2014, before Danang in Vietnam hosted the Games in 2016.