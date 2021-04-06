North Korea Not to Participate in Olympics Over COVID-19 Concerns

North Korea said Tuesday it will not participate in the upcoming Tokyo Summer Olympics to protect its athletes against the global coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made during a general assembly meeting of the North's Olympic Committee held in Pyongyang on March 25, according to Sports in the DPRK Korea, a website on sports affairs in North Korea, Yonhap reported.

"The Democratic People's Republic of Korea has decided not to participate in the 32nd Olympic Games during the general assembly to protect our athletes from the global health crisis situation related to the coronavirus as proposed by committee members," the website said.

State media earlier reported that the North held the meeting via video links to discuss "practical issues linked to actively organize public sport events," but did not announce the decision not to patriciate in the Tokyo Olympics.