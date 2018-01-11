'Nothing New’ on Mahrez Transfer, Insists Claude Puel

The French tactician has downplayed talks about a possible exit for the Algeria international

Despite series of speculations surrounding the future of Riyad Mahrez at Leicester City, Claude Puel has insisted that the winger is staying.



Puel said he is happy with the attitude of the Arsenal and Liverpool target and that there has been ‘nothing new’ in terms of a solid offer to take him off the Foxes’ books, stating that all 'is just speculation'.



“I can only say the same thing - there is nothing new about him,” Puel told reporters.



“He is a valuable player for us and I want to keep him.



“I have no problem with him. He works hard in training and is enjoying his football and he is playing very well. After that, it is just speculation.

"Last week, for example, he was said to be signing for another club - and all this speculation.

“I am happy he is staying here and he has a super attitude. If you saw the training session this morning he was smiling and enjoying it. It is amazing.”

Mahrez, who has been in sensational form this season, has been directly involved in 14 goals [seven goals and seven assists] in 22 English Premier League appearances for the King Power Stadium outfit in the ongoing campaign.

