Nouri Dismisses Report of Link with Esteghlal

Iranian-German coach Alexander Nouri has rejected reports of his initial agreement with Esteghlal or any other Iranian team.

“My dear compatriots, unfortunately, numerous rumors were created by my name in the past days. I have had no serious agreement with any team,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday, also wishing to see Iranian people soon.

This comes as Esteghlal on Wednesday has fired general manager Ahmad Sa’adatmant who had claimed of the initial agreement with the former Werder Bremen coach.

The club’s board decided to oust the GM, citing numerous reasons including revealing the club’s secrets and also playing with the emotions of the fans with the promise of returning Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni.