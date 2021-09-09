Novak Djokovic Advances to US Open Semis

Novak Djokovic has advanced to the US Open semi-final after defeating World No. 8 Matteo Berrettini 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 in a quarterfinal that began Wednesday night and concluded after midnight Thursday.

The World No. 1 is currently tied with tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in regards to Grand Slam wins and is line to claim his 21st title.

He is set to face 2020 runner-up Alexander Zverev in the semi-final that will take place on Friday.

The German star advanced to the final four after his 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-4 win over World No. 46 Lloyd Harris.