Novak Djokovic Advances to US Open Semis

Published September 9th, 2021 - 09:29 GMT
(L-R) Novak Djokovic of Serbia shakes hands with Matteo Berrettini of Italy at center court after Djokovic won their Men's Singles quarterfinal match on Day Ten of the 2021 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo: AFP)
Novak Djokovic has advanced to the US Open semi-final after defeating World No. 8 Matteo Berrettini 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 in a quarterfinal that began Wednesday night and concluded after midnight Thursday.

The World No. 1 is currently tied with tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in regards to Grand Slam wins and is line to claim his 21st title.

He is set to face 2020 runner-up Alexander Zverev in the semi-final that will take place on Friday.

The German star advanced to the final four after his 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-4 win over World No. 46 Lloyd Harris.

Djokvic (Photo: AFP)
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates defeating Matteo Berrettini of Italy during their Men's Singles quarterfinal match on Day Ten of the 2021 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo: AFP)
