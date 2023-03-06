Novak Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells Masters

ALBAWABA - Serbian Star Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the draw for the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, according to the organizers.

This withdrawal indicates that the 35-year-old's application for a COVID-19 vaccine waiver to enter the United States might have failed.

The Serbian, who remains unvaccinated against the virus applied last month for special permission to take part in the ATP Masters events at Indian Wells and Miami.

Unvaccinated foreigners are not allowed to enter the US.

The organizers issued a statement on Sunday addressing this issue, it said: “World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2023 BNP Paribas Open. With his withdrawal, Nikoloz Basilashvili moves into the field.”