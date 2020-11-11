OCA Evaluation Committee to Tour Doha’s Sports Venues

The Doha 2030 Asian Games Bid Committee on Tuesday welcomed members of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Evaluation Committee to Doha as it prepares to showcase the city’s Games readiness and commitment to serving as a gateway to legacy now for Asia.

Members of the OCA Evaluation Committee were greeted upon arrival at Hamad International Airport (HIA), by HE Doha 2030 CEO and Secretary-General of Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain.

HIA serves more than 174 destinations and would provide a true gateway to accessibility for the OCA family.

Over the next three days, the Evaluation Committee will tour Doha’s world-class, tried, and tested sports venues that are ready to deliver the ultimate conditions for athletes. This optimized athlete experience will be strengthened further by Doha’s existing state-of-the-art travel network and compact Games concept, which will minimize travel times and maximize the opportunity for training and recuperation. The Evaluation Committee will experience for themselves the convenience and accessibility Doha 2030 is offering and get a sense of how the Games will celebrate the cultural diversity of the Asian continent.

HE Doha 2030 CEO Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain said, “It is our pleasure to welcome our esteemed colleagues and friends from the OCA Evaluation Committee. The next three days are a critical opportunity for our bid to demonstrate why we believe Doha 2030 would be a Gateway to a brighter future for Asian sport.

“Our bid book details our extensive array of world-class sports and training venues, transport networks, accommodation, leisure facilities, and cultural sites, all of which are in place and ready to serve the OCA Family. But, the OCA Evaluation Committee will now be able to see all this with their own eyes. Just as importantly, will be the opportunity for us to explain the magical elements we have planned; from an unprecedented Games experience, to legacy benefits that would begin from next year and run through and beyond 2030.”

With no permanent venues to be built, Doha 2030 has an unprecedented opportunity to focus its attention on providing a Gateway to legacy now for the OCA and Asian sport.

During the Evaluation Committee’s visit, Doha 2030 will explain how it plans to use the time and money saved from not having to build new infrastructure, to deliver NOC legacy programs that support them overcome current challenges caused by COVID-19.

The Bid Committee will also outline how Doha 2030 will ensure a celebration of Asia and its wonderful diversity, using the power of sport to unite the continent.