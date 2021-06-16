OFA Announce Financial Reward for Oman Football Team

After Oman football team qualified to the final stage of the Asian double qualifiers for 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the Asian Cup finals in China 2023, the Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth has directed to pay a financial reward to the team players and the technical and administrative bodies.

A statement issued online by the Oman Football Association (OFA) said: "On the occasion of the national football team’s qualification for the Asian Cup finals to be held in China 2023 and to the final stage of the World Cup qualifiers to be held in Qatar 2022, His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, directed to pay a financial reward to the team players and the technical and administrative bodies."

"This directive comes within the framework of His Highness' interest in sports teams towards achieving important sporting achievements that everyone aspires to, wishing His Highness success in the upcoming qualifiers," the OFA aaded.