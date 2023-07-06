Official: PSG signs Milan Skriniar

  1. Home
Published July 6th, 2023 - 11:34 GMT
Inter Milan's Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar sits on the substitutes' bench prior to the Italian Serie A football match between Torino and Inter on June 3, 2023 at the Olympic stadium in Turin. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain has announced the official signing of former Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar on Thursday.

The Slovakian star signed a five-year contract following the end of his Inter deal.

He spent six seasons with the Nerazzurri and has featured in 246 appearances across all competitions.

The 28-year-old helped Inter claim the Italian League (Serie A) title in 2021 and was a key member in the squad for both Antonio Conte and current coach Simone Inzaghi.

However, his rule started to diminish in recent times due to injury with Inzaghi opting to rely on Matteo Darmian in the later stages of last season.

PSG will be hoping to get the best out of the Slovakia international as they seek to overhaul their team for the ucpoming season.

