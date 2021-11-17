Olmo Set for Man Utd Switch

RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo could be on his way to Manchester United instead of Barcelona, according to El Nacional.

The attacking midfielder began his career in the La Masia academy and was believed to be Barca's main target in the upcoming transfer window.

However, the Catalan giants are likely to move for Manchester City's Raheem Sterling instead.

Meanwhile, The Red Devils will try to get Olmo whom they are currently following.

The 23-year-old made a name for himself in recent months and became a starter for Spain's national team.

The Spaniard has a running contract with Leipzig that is set to expire in the summer of 2024.