Olympic Torch Relay to Begin Thursday

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games' torch relay will begin from Japan's Fukushima on Thursday, the organizers said in a statement on Wednesday.

It will get underway at the National Training Center J-Village in Fukushima. The event will be held without spectators due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Members of the Japan women's football team will light the torch, and the flame will start its 121-day journey across 47 prefectures of Japan. Its final destination will be the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 23, when the Tokyo 2020's opening ceremony will be held.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the 2020 games to be postponed for a year. The multi-sport event is now scheduled from July 23 until Aug. 8, without overseas spectators.