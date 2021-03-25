  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Olympic Torch Relay to Begin Thursday

Olympic Torch Relay to Begin Thursday

Published March 25th, 2021 - 04:20 GMT
Japanese torchbearer Ryo Matsumoto (L), a student of Nippon Sport Science University, carries an Olympic torch during the first day of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games torch relay in the town of Naraha, Fukushima Prefecture on March 25, 2021. (Photo: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
Japanese torchbearer Ryo Matsumoto (L), a student of Nippon Sport Science University, carries an Olympic torch during the first day of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games torch relay in the town of Naraha, Fukushima Prefecture on March 25, 2021. (Photo: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games' torch relay will begin from Japan's Fukushima on Thursday, the organizers said in a statement on Wednesday.

It will get underway at the National Training Center J-Village in Fukushima. The event will be held without spectators due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Members of the Japan women's football team will light the torch, and the flame will start its 121-day journey across 47 prefectures of Japan. Its final destination will be the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 23, when the Tokyo 2020's opening ceremony will be held.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the 2020 games to be postponed for a year. The multi-sport event is now scheduled from July 23 until Aug. 8, without overseas spectators.

Tags:Tokyo OlympicsCovid-19FukushimaJapan

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...