Oman Air Official Carrier of National Football Team

Oman Air has signed an agreement with the Oman Football Association at Muscat International Airport towards continuing its role as the official carrier of the Sultanate’s national team for 2020.

Oman Air CEO Abdulaziz Al Raisi said: “We are delighted to renew the agreement with the Oman Football Association. Oman Air has been a strategic partner of the Oman Football Association since 2012.

“We are closely following and recognizing the important steps that the national team has achieved in recent years in their regional and international competition. The national carrier is enthusiastic and fully committed to supporting the activities of the Oman Football Association and we hope that this cooperation will have a long-term positive impact”.

Sheikh Salim Al Wahaibi, chairman of Oman Football Association, said: “This cooperation comes within the framework of the ongoing partnership aimed at serving Omani football, which has lasted for several years with positive results for both parties.”

“Thanks and appreciation go to Oman Air officials and all the teams for the good efforts. The Board of Directors are very pleased to renew this agreement, based on a shared social responsibility to serve and develop Omani football.

“As you know, of course we agree about the status of Oman Air: It is one of the best airlines in the world and enjoys a great global reputation and high efficiency. It has been able to win many awards and reached a prominent position. When we talk about our partnership with them, this in itself will raise the value of national teams and deliver our message throughout world to create the desired development at all levels,” he added.