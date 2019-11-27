Oman Held to Goalless Draw in First Gulf Cup Game

Oman were held to a goalless draw by Bahrain in both sides’ first game at the Arabian Gulf Cup, which is currently being held in Doha.

The defending champions – who also have Kuwait, the Gulf Cup’s most successful side, and heavyweights Saudi Arabia, who made it to the 2018 FIFA World Cup – did try their best to break down a resolute Bahraini defence, but were unable to do so at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

A number of yellow cards were handed out during the game, with Bahraini defender Mohammed Al Rumaihi being the first to go into the book in the 11th minute, before subsequent bookings were made for Oman’s Harib Al Saadi (24’) and Al Mandhar Al Alawi, a few minutes before half time.

With nearly an hour played and the game still goalless, Oman coach Erwin Koeman made the first substitution of the game, bringing on Abdul Salam Al Mukhaini for Imran Al Hadi, one defender replacing another. The Sultanate’s number 10, Muhsen Al Khaldi, was booked a few minutes later.

Bahrain then responded with a substitution of their own in order to attempt to change the game, Mohammed Marhoun coming in for Mahdi Al Humaidan, in the 66th minute. Seven minutes later, Koeman brought on striker Arshad Al Alawi for midfielder Mohammed Al Ghafri.

Substitutions continued to be made as the second half wore on, but neither side were able to get the advantage over the other, as the game finished goalless, a result that suits neither and they will have to be content with a point apiece.

Oman’s next game is against Kuwait on 30 November, while Bahrain play Saudi Arabia on the same day.

“The result of our match involving our senior national team against Bahrain ended 0-0 at the Gulf Cup,” said a statement from the Oman Football Association. “The reds have drawn their game in the first match in the Gulf Cup against our Bahraini brothers.”