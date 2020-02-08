Oman International Rally 2020 Witnesses 18 Racers

“My goal is to win and to earn more credits in this rally. The Oman Rally is always one of the most beautiful rallies for me as I enjoy it a lot and I will be keen on every participation in the Middle East Championship. I promise you I will support all rally in this region as our region is important in motor-sport and we must be present in every rally held in the Gulf countries,” he said.
The Oman International Rally for the 2020 Middle East Rally Championship, hosted by the Oman Automobile Association, saw participation from 18 competitors from the countries of Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon and Cyprus.
The rally consisted of 13 stages distributed over three days this year, which started from the show stage on Thursday and completed on Friday through three stages. The race concluded on Saturday with the establishment of three other stages.
The total distance of the Oman International Rally this year is 532 km, of which 201 km are phases of speed.