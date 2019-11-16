Oman Olympic Academy Winds Up Basic Sports Training Course

Oman Olympic Academy completed the basics of sports training course on Thursday in the presence of Taha bin Sulaiman Al-Kishry, OOC Secretary General.

Sports coaches specialized in competitions, fitness trainers of sports associations and sports committees took part in the course .

Dr. Majed Al Bousafi, Assistant Dean of the College of Education for University Studies at Sultan Qaboos University, and Dr. Nabil Qamada, Lecturer at the College of Education, Sultan Qaboos University, spoke about fitness and design training programs for the development of each element and the use of scientific principles in training.

On the second day, the participants visited College of Education at Sultan Qaboos University to learn about the scientific bases of warm-up in accordance with the type of sport and to develop scientific and practical methods in the field of sports training and fitness.