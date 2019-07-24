Oman Olympic Committee to Elect New Chairman on Thursday

The General Assembly of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) will elect a new Chairman for the current tenure (2017-2020) at Oman Olympic Academy on Thursday at 11:00 am.

The meeting will be held in the presence of OOC Board of Directors and members, Sheikh Abdulwahab Al Hinai –Chairman of Dispute Resolution and Arbitration for Sport Committee - and Mohammed Al Amri –General Director of Sports Activities and representative of Ministry of Sports Affairs.

The candidates in the fray are Sheikh Saif Al Hosni and Sayed Khalid Al Busaidi. The election is being held after the resignation of OOC Chairman Sheikh Khalid Al Zubair last September.

The election committee had earlier announced the list of 15 General Assembly members from Sports Associations, athletes committee and sports figures who are authorised to vote.

It consists of Sheikh Salim Al Wahaibi- Chairman of Oman Football Association-, Dr. Saeed Al Shihri- Chairman of Oman Handball Association, De. Mohammed Al Shiaily- vice Chairman of Oman Volleyball Association, Asad Al Hasni-Secretary General of Oman Basketball Association, Qais Al Zakwani- Secretary General of Oman Swimming Association, Salim Al Qartobi- Member of Oman Hockey Association Board of Directors, Monthur Al Barwani- Secretary General of Oman Equestrian Federation, Lieutenant Colonel Faisal Al Zaabi- Acting Secretary General of Oman Shooting Association, Engineer Yunis Al Siyabi- Chairman of Oman Athletics Association- and Ahmed Al Balushi- Secretary General of Oman School Sports Association.

In addition to sports figures including Khalid Al Thanawi and Buthainah Al Yaqobiah.

The OOC Boards of Directors has formed the Appeals Committee that consists of Kheikh Yunis Al Yahyai-the Chairman- and Lawyer Ismaiel Al Hinai, Hilal Al Qasabi- members. The Election Committee consists of Ziyad Al Bulushi- the Chairman- and Sheikh Osama Al Rawas, First Assistant Advisor Jamal Al Nabhani, Lawyer Adel Al Mahrouqi and Member and Rapporteur Mohammed Faqeer.