Oman Olympic Committee Panel to Hold Meeting

Published December 31st, 2019 - 04:36 GMT
Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

The Board of Directors of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) will hold today its fourth and last meeting for 2019 under the chairmanship of Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Chairman of the Board.

The meeting will consider a number of items in their agenda, including the Sultanate’s participation in the third edition of the GCC Games scheduled for next year in Kuwait, the various sports competitions in 2020 and the minutes and reports of the Board’s committees.

The meeting will also deal with the 2020 budget, plans and programs of OOC among other issues.

