Oman Olympic Committee Reviews Action Plan

The Board of Directors of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) yesterday held its second meeting via video conferencing under the chairmanship of Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Chairman of the Committee.

The meeting reviewed and approved minutes of the last meeting of the Board, held in March.

The meeting also reviewed the statement submitted by Khalid bin Ali Al Adi, committee’s treasurer on financial reports for the year ending in 2019. The meeting also reviewed OOC action plan, its budget and programs for 2020, in addition to reports and other issues upon which appropriate decisions were taken.