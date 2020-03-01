Oman Open Set for Thrilling Final Day Showdown

The third staging of the Oman Open is set for an epic final day showdown with six players tied at the top of the leaderboard on 11 under par, including 2018 champion Joost Luiten and Rolex Series winner Brandon Stone.

Luiten, who is searching for a seventh European Tour title this week, got off to a fast start with a birdie at the first before reeling off ten consecutive pars. The Dutchman turned it up a gear on the back nine with four birdies to sign for a bogey free 67 and take a share of the lead at Al Mouj Golf.

“I had a good start with the birdie at the first but after that I just didn’t hole any putts,” said Luiten. “I created a lot of chances but they just wouldn’t drop. The funny thing is I had putts that were further away on 11 and 12 and they went in which kickstarted my round. It always helps when you have won the tournament before but I think winning in general helps you go through the motions. I’m just going to enjoy it; you’ve got to enjoy the tension that comes with trying to win. I love it here and feel comfortable so I just need to make sure I play simple golf tomorrow.”

Stone also posted a bogey-free 67 as he bids for a first title since winning the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open in 2018.

“It was a very solid round that was very consistent and to be bogey-free again is sensational for me,” said the South African. “It’s been three amazing days on a great golf course with plenty of good scoring. I’ll probably head to the gym tonight and do some recovery work and maybe have a cup of coffee and an early dinner.”

Joining the duo at the summit of the leaderboard is Callum Shinkwin, Sami Valimaki, Mikko Korhonen and Rasmus Hojgaard, who had started the day tied for the lead with Scotland’s Stephen Gallacher. The Dane suffered a setback on the sixth and seventh with a bogey and double bogey before superbly bouncing back with three birdies in a row.

“It was a grind out there today,” said the 18 year old. “I made some mistakes out there but bounced back with some birdies so I’m satisfied with my two under par. It was important for me to get those three birdies in a row after dropping three shots on the sixth and seventh. You can make bogeys out here so you just have to deal with it and move on.

“I think it’s important that I’ve already won on the European Tour as there is going to be plenty of stress out there tomorrow. It’s just about how you can handle it and I think I’ll be prepared.”

Guido Migliozzi sits one shot back in seventh while Clement Sordet, Jordan Smith, Adrienne Saddier sit a shot further back in tied eighth at Al Mouj Golf.