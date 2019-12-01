Oman Set to Host Six-Nation ICC Event

Impressed by Oman’s impeccable record of hosting top-class cricket events, ICC has moved another important tournament to the Sultanate, which will be held at Oman Cricket’s lush green twin grounds in Amerat.

The six-nation ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge League B, which was originally scheduled to be held in Hong Kong but postponed due to instability over there, is now being held in Oman from December 2 to 12.

The 50-over competition will see Bermuda, Hong Kong, Italy, Jersey, Kenya and Uganda in action as part of the qualification pathway to the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

“We are happy to host the ICC tournament and are expecting great cricket for the next few days. All the matches, having List A status, will certainly be keenly contested. I am sure the teams will enjoy the facilities and excellent playing conditions here in Amerat,” said Madhu Jesrani, Secretary, Oman Cricket.

This will be the second ICC tournament in Oman after the country hosted ICC World Cricket League (WCL) Division Three in November last year, which it ended up winning undefeated. The Cricket World Cup Challenge League, split into two groups A and B, has replaced the WCL, which was previously used as the pathway to the World Cup.

Canada topped the first round of Group A games. Malaysia will host the second round of Group A matches in March 2020 while the second round of Group B games will be held in Uganda in July-August 2020. Oman has already qualified for the World Cup Qualifier, which will be held in 2022.

Tournament schedule (matches to be held at OC green grounds in Amerat):

Monday, December 2: Uganda vs Jersey, December 3: Kenya vs Italy, Hong Kong vs Bermuda, December 4: Rest day, December 5: Hong Kong vs Jersey, Kenya vs Uganda, December 6: Uganda vs Bermuda, Jersey vs Italy, December 7: Rest day, December 8: Hong Kong vs Italy, Kenya vs Bermuda, December 9: Kenya vs Jersey, Uganda vs Italy, December 10: Rest day, December 11: Hong Kong vs Uganda, Jersey vs Bermuda, December 12: Bermuda vs Italy, Hong Kong vs Kenya.