Oman to Take Part in First World Beach Games in Doha

The Sultanate, represented by Oman Olympic Committee (OOC), will take part in the First World Beach Games hosted by Qatar in Doha between October 12 to 18.

As many as 1,200 athletes representing 97 countries from different parts of the world, will take part in 14 games.

On the sidelines of the championship, Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad Al Busaidi, OOC Chairman, head of the Sultanate's delegation at the championship, will take part in the General Assembly's meetings of the Association of the National Olympic Committees (ANOC), which will be held on October17 and 18. ANOC award presentation ceremony will be held on October 17 evening in the presence of delegations and representatives, members of ANOC General Assembly.

The World Beach Games Qatar 2019 will be held on the shore of the Cultural Village Foundation (Qatara), Al Gharafa Stadium, Aspire and the Ritz-Carlton Hotel. On the sidelines of the championship, meetings will be held by various ANOC committees.