Oman Tennis Association Holds Meet to Discuss Plans for 2020

The board of directors of Oman Tennis Association held a meeting last week under its Chairman Khalid Al Adi. During the meeting, they discussed plans for the coming year.

One of the discussions was the reduction of debts as per the report submitted by the treasurer of the association. In addition, a new criteria for training of the national team players was also discussed which include separating them into two groups.

The main focus will be on training given to higher level players while players of lower ranks will also be given an opportunity to play with the head coach.

Moreover, the appointment of a new coach was also discussed. Saleh Al Zadjali, who was a national team player, will help in assisting the coaches for the development of national players and also develop courses to help national trainers qualify for the international tennis certification ( level 1 the proceed to level 2).

In addition, it was decided to support the national team and International tennis player Fatma Al Nabhani, Davis Cup player Abdullah Hamdi Al Barwani.

The agreement for hosting a camp and sports gathering for players under 14 West Asia boys and girls will be held from December 19-27. This will be supported by the International Tennis Federation. The board members also agreed on the participation of the national team under 14 players boys and girls consisting of 3 players, 1 coach and 1 administrator for Doha meet.

It was also decided for the participation of the junior team in the GCC Under 14 championship in Bahrain in November.