Omantel Renews Deal with OFA

Omantel, Oman's largest telecom service provider, has renewed its long-standing bond with the Oman Football Association (OFA) as it inked its title sponsorship agreement for the top-flight league, popularly known as Omantel League, for the next three seasons on Tuesday.

The agreement, starting with the forthcoming 2019-20 season, will be up until the 2021-22.

The deal was signed at the new Omantel headquarters in Madinat Al Irfan by the Omantel CEO, Sheikh Talal al Mamari, and the OFA chairman, Sheikh Salim al Wahaibi, in the presence of top officials from both sides.

Omantel has been the title sponsor of the sultanate’s premier football competition since 2008 and the league features the top 14 clubs.

Speaking on the occasion, the OFA chief expressed his ‘delight on the renewal of deal’ and said, “Omantel has been the longest-standing partner with the OFA and we are very happy that they have decided to continue to support the game and the youth the of the sultanate.”

Mamari said, “For everyone in Oman, football is a real passion, a local and global sport that is followed by the young and old alike.

“Omantel works closely with our community to make a meaningful difference to the future development of the nation. Therefore, we are very pleased to announce the renewal of sponsorship contract for the Omantel League for the coming three years.”

He added, “It gives us great pleasure to nurture and support the development of football in Oman and we hope that all the fans will enjoy a strong performance by the participating clubs.”

The new domestic season will start with the Super Cup match between Sur Club (HM's Cup champion) and Dhofar Club (Omantel League champion) on September 13. The Omantel League will start on September 14 and conclude on April 10 while the HM's Cup will kick-off on September 30.