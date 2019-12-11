Omega Dubai Desert Classic 2020

The prestigious Omega Dubai Desert Classic returns for its 31st edition, attracting some of the world's greatest golfers and most enthusiastic fans. This year’s top tier line-up promises nail-biting competition, as defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, five-time European Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood and more take to the green.

With exciting entertainment on and off the course, this tournament is a must-attend for every golf fan. Spectators can dine on signature dishes from around the world which will be on offer at the venue, and children can enjoy a dedicated play zone with fun-filled activities. Celebrate with all kinds of surprises in store, including Pink Saturday in support of breast cancer research.