Omega Dubai Desert Classic 2020

Published December 11th, 2019 - 09:40 GMT
Photo: Dubai Calendar
Photo: Dubai Calendar

The prestigious Omega Dubai Desert Classic returns for its 31st edition, attracting some of the world's greatest golfers and most enthusiastic fans. This year’s top tier line-up promises nail-biting competition, as defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, five-time European Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood and more take to the green.

With exciting entertainment on and off the course, this tournament is a must-attend for every golf fan. Spectators can dine on signature dishes from around the world which will be on offer at the venue, and children can enjoy a dedicated play zone with fun-filled activities. Celebrate with all kinds of surprises in store, including Pink Saturday in support of breast cancer research.

Date 23 January - 26 January 2020
Category Sports
Venue Emirates Golf Club
Telephone +971 4 383 3580
Ticket price From AED1,125
Admission 11am-6pm
Website https://www.omegadubaidesertclassic.com/

 

