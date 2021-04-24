OOC General Assembly Approves Budget and Programs for 2021

Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) General Assembly held its regular meeting on Thursday at the Oman Olympic Academy (OOA).

The meeting was presided over by Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad Al Busaidi, OOC Chairman, in the presence of board members and members of the General Assembly.

The OOC Chairman started the meeting by welcoming the members, announcing that the quorum has been completed for the meeting.

He reviewed the agenda and the annual report on the administrative situation and activities as well as OOC programs that were implemented last year, the internal activities project and the committee's plan for international participations that were postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The final account of the committee for the fiscal year ending 2020 was reviewed, where the auditors clarified some important points and details contained in the account, and accordingly it was approved by the members of the association.

OOC Chairman presented a summary of the statement submitted by the board regarding the budget to the Finance Committee for 2021, and after reviewing its provisions, the assembly approved the budget and the numbers contained therein.

Sayyid Khalid Al-Busaidi gave a visual presentation in which he addressed the most important actions he had undertaken since assuming the presidency of OOC in July 2019 and the executive steps that took place during his presidency, as well as features of the future vision of Oman sport, priorities for the Olympics and the requirements of the coming period represented by the importance of establishing federations and committees.

The outcome of the sport activity for the current phase was evaluated and views on achieving better Olympic results in various sports in the upcoming participation, as well as preparations for future events were discussed.

Additionally, discussions were held on working with federations and sports committees to develop proposals concerning performance and submitting them to the main Committee for better results.

The meeting reviewed Ministerial Resolution No. 22 of 2021 regarding the controls for allocating and disbursing government support to OOC, and the Chairman was authorized to clarify some points regarding it with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth.

At the end of the meeting, the OOC Chairman thanked and appreciated the members for their response and participation in the meeting. He conveyed his greetings to His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, asking God Almighty all blessings to Oman, HM the Sultan, and people. He also affirmed the support of OOC and members over the offer of the Sultanate to host the Hockey World Cup in January 2024. The host country for the tournament will be announced during the congress meeting in May. He wished all success to Oman Hockey Federation for the right to host this global event. Oman Table Tennis Federation also congratulated for hosting the World Pioneer Table Tennis Championship in2023, wishing Oman Table Tennis Federation all success in hosting the tournament.