Osimhen linked with move to Real Madrid

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Victor Osimhen following a fantastic season for Napoli, as per Fichajes.

The Spanish giants are in the market in search for a reliable striker who can eventually replace Karim Benzema.

The man who could be heading to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer is Napoli's 24-year-old striker.

Benzema is set to stay in Madrid least until 2024. At 35, he has certainly entered the twilight of his career, and the club will be focusing on finding a suitable replacement.

The Nigeria international might just be the answer following his consistent form at Napoli this season.

Real Madrid were linked with Kylian Mbappe but the Paris Saint-Germain star turned down the chance to move to Spain last summer.

Los Blancos have therefore turned their attention towards Osihmen.