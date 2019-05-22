OSN to Broadcast Cricket World Cup Live

OSN, the region’s leading entertainment network, will bring the 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup live and exclusive through its dedicated ICC world cup season pass.

The pass will give customers access to two new channels, OSN CRIC XTRA 1 and OSN CRIC XTRA 2, available to the highest all-inclusive OSN Platinum pack and can be added to all other packs for Dh199, the network said.

“Cricket enthusiasts can tune in for an all-access season pass to the 10 warm-up games and the 48 live games of the main tournament, as well as exclusive ICC shows building up to the event, and post-game highlights - only on OSN CRIC XTRA 1, OSN CRIC XTRA 2. Fans won’t miss a beat as they can also live stream the channels anywhere and on any devices on OSN Play,” it said.