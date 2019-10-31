Oujda to Host Moroccan Throne Cup Final on Nov. 18

Oujda's Sports Complex will host the final of the Throne Cup (football) on Nov. 18, 2019, the Royal Football Federation announced on Wednesday.

Four clubs made to the semi-finals, namely Difaa Hassani El Jadida, Tihad Athletic, Hassania Agadir and Moghreb Athletic Tetouan.

Difaa Hassan El Jadida will play against Tihad Athletic on Nov. 9, 2019, in Tangier, while Hassania Agadir will take on Moghreb Athletic Tetouan on Nov, 10, 2019, in Marrakech, the source said on its website.