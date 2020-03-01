Over 1,000 Register in Hours for Saudi Olympic Games

The official announcement of the Saudi Olympic Games has an instant success as within hours over 1,000 people registered online to take part in the games, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the organizing committee as announcing Friday.

The online registration immediately followed the press conference held by Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal on Wednesday at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Olympic Complex in the capital.

The organizing committee has set March 2 as the deadline for receiving applications from those wishing to take part. The final list of participants for each region will be announced on March 10 after reviewing it, in line with the regulations of the sports federations, the organizing committee said.

Electronic games had the lion’s share of those who registered, as their number exceeded 180, followed by athletics with over 100.

Riyadh Region topped the list with 350 registrations, followed by Makkah Province with over 250.

The tournament is expected to witness the participation of over 6,000 sportsmen, and 2,000 technical and administrative supervisors from all the 13 provinces in the Kingdom.

This is in addition to the “Friends of Saudi Arabia” team comprising foreign sportsmen from different countries of the world. They will compete in 40 different games to win titles and prizes totally worth SR1 million.

The winner of the first place will bag a gold medal, the second place SR300,000 and third place SR100,000.

The Saudi Olympic Games tournament official website www.saudigames.sa is the platform through which sports men and women will be able to register to participate in the biggest sports event in the Kingdom’s history.

It will also enable enthusiasts, fans and spectators to check the results and the most important information related to the tournament. In addition, individuals will be able to register as volunteering paramedics and medics.