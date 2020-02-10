Over 3,000 to Take Part in 2020 Riyadh Spartan Race

The world renowned 2020 Riyadh Spartan race is scheduled to take place here on March 13-14 at Dirab Motor Park, the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) has announced.

The event will be a global leader in obstacle course races which aims to push competitors beyond their limits.Inspired by the warrior society of ancient Sparta, the first modern day Spartan race took place in 2010 and has since grown to over 2,500 annual events across 42 countries.

Made up of a community who push and inspire one another, the Spartan race is aimed at all levels of ability and ages.

The races, including the Spartans Kids category of 4-14 year-olds, are the first of their kind to feature timing and global rankings and are a test of full body strength, mental focus and endurance.

“The Saudi Sports for All Federation is excited to present the 2020 Riyadh Spartan race at Dirab Motor Park. The event, structured for all fitness levels and age demographics, is an exciting, adrenaline-packed challenge for those looking for an out-of-box fitness experience,” said SFA President Prince Khaled Bin Alwaleed Bin Talal Al-Saud.

Prince Khaled added that the events are remarkable in terms of entertainment value as well for spectators and participants alike. “We’re probably the most excited for the Spartan Kids Race Days; building a healthy active community starts with kids getting up and out there in fun and interesting environments, and this is one race not to be missed.

”The Riyadh leg of the globally-recognized event will include the following Spartan race categories:Women’s Race Day on Friday, March 13Spartan race women participants will run on Friday alongside a girls-only (4-14 years) race.

It is a Spartan Sprint, the shortest course, packed with more than 20 obstacles over a 5-km distance. It is perfect for athletes of all levels, from Spartan first-timers to seasoned racers. The signature Spartan obstacles include mud, water, fire, and barbed wire.Men’s Race Day on Saturday, March 14Spartan Race men participants will run on Saturday alongside a boys-only (4-14 years) race.

The Men’s Race day includes both the Spartan Super and the Spartan Sprint. The Super is Spartan’s middle-distance course with more than 25 obstacles over 10 km. The Super will test your endurance, perseverance and grit en route to your Spartan Trifecta journey. The Sprint is Spartan’s shortest course with more than 20 obstacles over a 5-km distance. It is perfect for athletes of all levels; from Spartan first-timers to seasoned racers.

The signature Spartan Obstacles include mud, fire, walls and barbed wire.Young Spartan Race (Girls) Friday, March 13 and Boys on Saturday, March 14Dedicated to building a healthier future for the next generation, the Spartan Kids race will take place mirroring the adult dates.

March 13th will be an all-girls day and March 14th will be an all-boys day. Young racers earn their medals at one of three race distances. The best part? Spartan Kids can also earn a Kids Trifecta medal by completing three races within the same calendar year.

The race is divided into three age categories:

• 4-6 years old with a distance of 800+ meters

• 7-9 years old with a distance of 1,600+ meters

• 10-14 years old with a distance of 3,200+ meters

Each Riyadh Spartan race participant will receive an official Finisher’s Medal, a Spartan Official Finisher’s T-shirt, and two complimentary spectator passes to invite guests.Building on the success of the first Saudi Spartan race, the Riyadh event expects attendees from across the GCC and further afield.

The first widely popular Saudi Spartan race took place in August 2019, staged in the mountains of Al-Soudah during the Asir Festival.

It provided a new challenge for competitors who raced 5K over 20 obstacles while also battling the extreme landscape and the effects of the high elevation.

The Al Soudah event attracted over 1,500 attendees including spectators and 60 volunteers. There were 800 racers with the youngest participant just 4 years-old and the oldest who was 70. There were races for men, women and girls and boys.