The Gunners will look to offload the German in January

Mesut Ozil fears he may have already played his last game for Arsenal, according to the Mirror.

The 30-year-old has made just two total appearances for the Gunners this season, most recently playing against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.

Unai Emery does not see the German as a fit for his system and Arsenal will look to offload the playmaker in January.