Ozil's Agent Rubbishes Fenerbache Exit Rumors

Mesut Ozil's agent has rubbished claims that the German playmaker intends to leave Fenerbahce amid rumors of clashing with the club's management.

The 33-year-old was reportedly pushing for a move to a new club.

Erkut Sogut said in response to the latest rumors as quoted by Tribalfootball: "The claim that Mesut called me to find a club at half-time (against Antwerp) is very funny and unrealistic.

“Mesut did not come to Turkey to earn money like others! He came to Fenerbahce to play. This is the reason for his greed. He wants to do his best in every game, to fight until the end.

“Mesut will wear the Fenerbahce jersey for the duration of his 3-year contract until 2024. His plans for Turkey and Fenerbahce are not limited to the duration of the contract. In fact, I can say that Mesut wants to take a different role in the club after leaving football at Fenerbahce."

Ozil still has a running contract with the Turkish giants that is set to expire on June 30, 2024.