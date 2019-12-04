Pakistan Cricketer Nasir Jamshed Accused in Bribery Case to Face Trial

Former Pakistan cricketer, Nasir Jamshed, will go on trial in Britain for his involvement in alleged spot-fixing bribery in the Pakistan Super League.

Although Jamshed, 33, has denied being part of the bribery conspiracy in relation to the Pakistan Super League, prosecutors will open a case against him on Tuesday at Manchester Crown Court.

The news comes a day after Yousef Anwar, 36, and Mohammed Ijaz, 34, pleaded guilty to conspiring, between November 2016 and February 2017, to offer bribe to players in the Pakistan Super League. The duo admitted before a trial in Manchester that they did this with the intention of inducing them to perform improperly by failing to play competitively in good faith.

They also admitted the same charge in relation to players taking part in the Bangladesh Premier League between November 2016 and December 2016.

Jamshed has played Test, one-day and Twenty20 international cricket for Pakistan, reported cricketpakistan.com.pk.