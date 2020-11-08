Pakistan Defeats Zimbabwe by Six Wickets

Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe by six wickets in the first T20 International at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-game series.

Taylor and Sean Williams led the game aggressively, but Harris Rauf sent Taylor back to the pavilion for a total of 34. He was dismissed for 20 and Usman Qadir ended Sean Williams’ innings at 25 while Sikandar Raza out at Only 7 runs.

For Zimbabwe, Wesley Madhuveer played a responsible innings and scored a half-century. He remained unbeaten on 70 while Elton Chakambura scored 21 runs. For Pakistan, Haris Rauf, Wahab Riaz took 2 wickets each and Mohammad Hasnain and Usman Qadir took one wicket each.

In pursuit of Zimbabwe’s 157-run target, Pakistan started batting and opener Fakhar Zaman returned to the pavilion with just 19 runs. Pakistan’s second loss came in the case of Haider Ali when Brendon Taylor caught him out for just seven runs.

Captain Babar Azam scored the most runs for Pakistan. He played brilliant innings of 82 runs off 55 balls and played an important role in Pakistan’s victory.

Pakistan achieved the target in 18 overs and defeated Zimbabwe in the first match. Pakistan has a 2-1 lead in the series.

By Wasim Qadri