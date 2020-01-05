Pakistani Cricketer Apologizes for Controversial Celebration

Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf has apologized for his 'cut-throat' celebration which many fans thought was inappropriate.

According to Cricket Pakistan, Lahore Qalandars' head coach Aaqib Javed scolded the pacer over the phone for the indecent celebration. Rauf then apologized and agreed to show restraint in this regard during future matches.

"Haris apologized for his inappropriate celebration after I told him that such a thing is against the moral code observed by the Qalandars,"

Javed was quoted as saying by Daily Express. "He also vowed to observe restraint in this regard during future matches."

Rauf's wicket celebrations during a Melbourne Stars match against Sydney Thudney, in which he made a throat-slitting gesture after each of his three wickets, sparked outrage among fans.