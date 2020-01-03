Pakistani Cricketer's Gesture During Match Sparks Criticism

Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf has faced criticism online after he made throat-slitting gestures during a match.

According to Cricket Pakistan, the 26-year-old bowler made the gesture after taking each of his three wickets during the Melbourne Stars match against Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League.

After taking each of his three wickets during the match, the right-arm pace bowler made a throat-slitting gesture which has sparked some controversy among some viewers, who disapproved of Rauf's celebration.

Teammate Nick Larkin has come to Rauf's defense, saying "I didn't see it out there, but he's a passionate guy so it won't surprise me if he was jumping around and carrying on."

"He's excited when he's taking wickets and I think he's really grateful for the opportunity to be playing in the BBL."