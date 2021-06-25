Palestine Through to 2021 FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar

Palestine came from behind to defeat Comoros 5-1 and book their place at the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup and will now join Morocco, Saudi Arabia and Jordan in a strong Group C at the end of the year, the FIFA official website reported.

The tournament will take place in Qatar from Nov. 27 to Dec. 18.

Comoros started off as the better of the two teams at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha and took the lead after only five minutes thanks to Moussa Djoumoi, who got on the end of Mohammed M’Changama’s pass.

Palestine slowly got into the game and squared the match on 34 minutes when Layth Kharoub tapped in from close range after Comoros keeper Moyadh Ousseni failed to deal with the free kick.

Eight minutes later, Palestine took the lead, Oday Dabbagh producing a moment of individual brilliance with a firm left-footed shot past Ousseni.

Palestine kept the momentum going after the break and extended its lead with the goal of the night as Dabbagh curled in an outside-of-the-boot cross for Tamer Seyam, whose fine run to the near post was rewarded with a glancing header that hit the post and went in to make it 3-1.

The 71st minute saw a repeat of the third goal as Dabbagh again crossed from the right for Seyam to score from close range.

Ten minutes later, Islam Batran took advantage of some poor defending before scoring Palestine’s fifth and confirming their spot at the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup later this year.