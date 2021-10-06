Pau Gasol Announces Retirement from Basketball

Pau Gasol announced his retirement from professional basketball on Tuesday, October 5, ending a two-decade career.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star won two NBA titles in 2009 and 2010.

He also won world championship gold with Spain's national team in 2006.

"I'm retiring from professional basketball. It is a difficult decision after so many years."

The announcement was made in an appearance at the Gran Teatre del Liceo in Barcelona.

The 41-year-old was joined by former teammates and family members, including his wife, young daughter, and brother Marc.

Spanish player Pau Gasol Saez attends a press conference to announce his retirement, at the Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona, on October 5, 2021. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)