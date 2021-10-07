Paul Pogba Set to Renew Man Utd Contract

World Cup winner Paul Pogba intends to extend his contract with Manchester United, according to L'Equipe.

The 28-year-old was constantly linked with Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Real Madrid in the past months.

However, the midfielder is set to renew his contract to become one of highest earners in the Premier League.

Pogba's current deal with the Red Devils will expire on June 30, 2022.

The France international moved back to Manchester in the summer of 2016 after a successful four-year spell at Juventus.

Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba warms up ahead of the UEFA Champions league group F football match between Manchester United and Villarreal at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England, on September 29, 2021. (Photo by Anthony Devlin / AFP)