Perfect Way to End F1 Season, Says Hamilton

There are quite a few young pretenders to the throne in Formula One but big brother Lewis Hamilton has thrown a challenge at all of them - 'I want to keep winning'. He said these words after sealing his 84th career title win by clinching the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

"It's been an incredible year. We had absolutely everything. We never lost sight of the objective. This is a perfect way to end the season. My team will continue to push all year long," six-time champ Hamilton said after his 250th Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday night.

"I managed my pace pretty well. I do wish I had some battles I saw on TV (between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc). We had some great races this year. There are lots of youngsters coming through.

"You look at the grid for example from second to seventh or eighth are all youngsters. I am really proud to be in a period of time with such young people coming through. I am looking forward to more battles with them in the future."

At 34 years, the Mercedes driver is clearly in no mood to rest. He didn't forget to thank his team. "I'm so grateful to them. Even though we had won the championship, I just wanted to get my head down, and see what we could learn from this beautiful car. I feel so happy."

Red Bull's Max Verstappen had the season-best finish with third in the championship with 278 points ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at 264. "Our pace was quite decent, but Mercedes and Lewis they were too quick. Overall it's been a positive season and to be P3 in the championship is nice ending."

He noted that lot of effort has to be taken to close the gap with Mercedes.

"It was good year with few victories and pole positions. We improved quite a bit throughout the season also from Honda's side. We are happy about that. We need to keep the momentum into the winter break and improve the car further. It's not going to be easy."

Meanwhile, Leclerc lamented not having a fast car for the race day but was happy about his first season with Ferrari.

"It was a tight race. We were just not quick enough and couldn't put any challenge. This has been more or less the picture this season. I'm extremely happy about this year, a realisation of a dream since childhood. Now it's up to me to work, to get better and to give them the success they deserve."

He is facing a post-race investigation for an alleged breach of the International Sporting Code. "I have no idea or detail. I will talk with the team to understand it better."