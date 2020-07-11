Persepolis Edge Machine Sazi to Move Closer to IPL Title

Persepolis football team defeated Machine Sazi 1-0 in Tabriz to move another step closer to Iran Professional League (IPL) title on Friday.

The Reds need six points to win IPL title for the fourth time in a row.

Mehdi Torabi scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 85th minute after Ali Alipour was brought down in the area.

Machine Sazi midfielder Shahin Saghebi was shown his second yellow card in the 90th minute.

Also, Zob Ahan defeated rock-bottom Shahin Bushehr 5-1 in Bushehr.

With six weeks remaining, Persepolis sit top of the table with 56 points.

Sepahan and Shahr Khodro are 41 points with one game in hands.