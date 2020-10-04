Persepolis in AFC Final after Victory Against Al-Nassr

The starting line-up of Iran’s Persepolis Football Club is seen in this photo before kickoff against Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr in the semi-final match of the AFC Champions League in Doha, Qatar, October 3, 2020.

Iran’s Perspolis Football Club has beaten Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr, making its way through to the final match of the AFC Champions League.

Penalty shoot-outs decided the winner of the single-match semi-final game in Qatar’s capital, Doha, on Saturday.

The Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, empty of spectators in line with health protocols related to the coronavirus, hosted the two teams under a clear autumn sky.

Half an hour into the game, ball possession was almost evenly split between the contenders.

It was minute 36 when the Saudi side was rewarded a penalty after a slight tripping which did not go unnoticed by the referee. Al-Nassr’s finisher Abderrazak Hamdallah confidently chipped the ball into the net.

The Iranian footballers maintained composure and did not allow the opposing side cheer for long. It only took six minutes for the red jerseys – Persepolis – to level the score in a brilliant performance and through a lovely header by striker Mehdi Abdi.

The 90 minutes ended with no winner.

Coming back on the pitch after the break, the alarm went off for Perspolis as Ehsan Pahlavan was given the second yellow card and sent off.

Al-Nassr struggled to take advantage of the circumstances with a one-man-short Persepolis but to no avail. The game went into the shoot-outs.

In the penalties, all the takers came out content except for Al-Nassr’s central back Maicon, whose ball was blocked by Perspolis’s Hamed Lak. Ali Shojaei netted home the last penalty for Perspolis.

Iran’s representative finished the semi-finals penalty marathon 5-3.

Persepolis will now wait for the winner of the games in East Asia.

The final is scheduled to be held on December 19.