Photos: Ronaldo, Djokovic Meet with Sheikh Hamdan in Dubai

Famous sports personalities Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic met with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai over the weekend. The two sporting greats shared photos of their meetings with the Dubai Crown Prince on their respective Instagram handles.

"Always great to see you my friend," Ronaldo wrote in his post.

Djokovic on the other hand took it a step further and commended Sheikh Hamdan's passion for sports.

"I have always had a strong passion, commitment and love for sports and wellbeing. I turned it into a professional career and use it to challenge myself to grow and improve on every level of being daily, but also to inspire people around me to use sport as a platform for good - for discipline, competitiveness, fair play, unity, team work... On my path, I have met many enthusiasts who love sports, but you @faz3 have raised passion and commitment and respect for sport to another level. Love your work and I am happy to be of service on that fantastic mission of yours to bring love for sports closer to people," the tennis great wrote on his post.

Both Ronaldo and Djokovic are in Dubai for the New Year celebrations.