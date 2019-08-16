Physical and Mental Health Benefits of Boxing

Boxing is full contact combat sport. While it is considered brutal by some, the spirit of this sport is freedom, strength and good health. It helps unleash the inner you giving you the confidence to be yourself. For many, it is a path to self-discovery along with a way to achieve a perfect, strong, lean physique. The benefits of boxing really go beyond the physical strength.

Boxing opens your mind to possibilities, teaches you to always keep going, learn, and never give up, especially on yourself. With patience and effort, everything falls into place and life starts to work out, all you need to do is to be persistent and keep giving it your best. Here are some of the physical as well as mental benefits of boxing to motivate you to give it a try.

Enhanced Cardiovascular Health

Boxing is an intense sport. It is one of the best exercises to work up a sweat and get your heart pumping at full blast. Whether you are training with a coach on the mitts, working up the heavy bag, or sparring, boxing is an ideal way to enhance the cardiovascular strength and stamina. It trains your body to work harder without tiring out too soon. It is a great way to make your heart and lungs stronger, smarter for intense physical activities.

Better Total Body Strength

Boxing develops full body strength. The boxing exercises and workouts work every muscle group in your body. Therefore, it helps develop a strong body. At the same time, it helps build strong muscles. The intense physical activity in boxing is a great way to lose excess body fat while getting a ripped, lean physique.

Improved Hand Eye Coordination

The sport requires you to attack and defend yourself at the same time. For accurate delivery of the punches, you need hand eye coordination along with excellent balance. Practicing the technique and accuracy improves overall balance as well as hand-eye coordination. This definitely works in your favor outside of the ring too.

Increases Stamina and Endurance

The rigorous boxers training routines and dietand the intense physical activity in boxing improves the overall stamina and endurance. When you practice holding your arms up or when you practice the quick and light footwork, your overall endurance level and stamina increases which is great for your everyday life.

Tones and Shapes the Body

Want to lose weight and get that athlete like ripped physique? There is nothing better than boxing your way to fitness. From super models to actors and athletes, everyone is turning boxing these days. This is because you get the best results in minimal time. The short yet intense workout routines help you lose weight, develop strong, lean muscles and tone your body to perfection.

Helps with Stress and Anger Management

There is no better to let off steam than kicking some ass, or better yet, punch it away onto the heavy bag. Whether you want to relieve stress or need help with anger management, boxing is a great way to let it all out. The sport channelizes your negative energy into something productive. You can see the actual results in your very own physical fitness. Boxing is tried and tested method that helps a great deal with stress and anger management.

A Great Way to Fight Mental Illnesses

Not only boxing helps with stress and anger management, it helps with other mental illnesses like depression and anxiety too. The sport channelizes your negative energy, giving them a positive direction, turning them into something productive. Boxing gives you a unique sense of belonging and omits the feeling of loneliness.

Boosts Confidence and Self Esteem

Boxing helps boost confidence and self-esteem. While exercise release endorphins, which make you feel good about yourself, boxing gives you the confidence that you can defend yourself too. Moreover, you discover your true potentials, your inner self that improves your self-esteem. It would not be wrong to say that many people find boxing to be a path of self-discovery. Not only has you learned about your physical abilities, discover your strengths, weaknesses and stamina, you also learn how your brain works, how you react in certain situations. You can train and condition your body as well as your mind for the better with boxing.

There are multiple physical as well as mental benefits of boxing, if getting physically fit is not a reason enough for you to try this sport, the long list of benefits of boxing will definitely make up your mind.