Piers Morgan claims Ronaldo wanted to join Arsenal

Published May 16th, 2023 - 08:07 GMT
Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo looks on during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Khaleej at the al-Awwal Park Stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh on May 8, 2023. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP)
Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo looks on during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Khaleej at the al-Awwal Park Stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh on May 8, 2023. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP)

Piers Morgan believes Arsenal would have won the Premier League had they signed Cristiano Ronaldo once he left Manchester United.

The Portuguese star became a free agent after agreeing to terminate his Man Utd deal.

The 38-year-old decided to accept Al-Nassr's massive offer and eventually moved to Saudi Arabia.

TV presenter Morgan who interviewed Ronaldo last November and who happens to be an Arsenal supporter has claimed that the striker “was keen” on moving to the Gunners.

He also thinks the former Real Madrid icon would’ve won them the title.

Morgan wrote on Twitter: “Mock all you like, but if we’d signed Ronaldo when he left Utd, until the end of the season – as he was keen to do btw – we would have won the League. He knows how to win major trophies, and how to score goals when it really matters.”

Tags:Cristiano RonaldoAl-NassrArsenal FCPiers MorganManchester UnitedPremier League

