Mat Pilates may be effective in improving the cardiovascular health of young obese women, suggests a new study.

The study was published in the American Journal of Hypertension and was published by the Oxford University Press.

With an estimated 9 million participants in 2018 and a series of celebrity endorsements, including Beyonce and Emma Stone, mat Pilates training has seen a recent resurgence in popularity.

It has become one of the most widely known wellness routines in the United States. The program emphasizes core strength, flexibility, body posture, and controlled breathing.

At the same time, the prevalence of obesity in young adults has become a major public health issue. Though it is well-documented that exercise is a key factor in preventing and managing cardiovascular health problems, obese women tend not to maintain traditional workout routines.

Despite sources in the media reporting on the cardiovascular benefits of Pilates, the existing scientific literature is scarce.

This is the first study to find that mat Pilates routines significantly reduced arterial stiffness and blood pressure, including central (aortic) pressure.