Pinto Vows to Make His Mark on UAE Football

New UAE coach Jorge Luis Pinto has vowed to make a mark in the country's football and help realize their dream of qualifying for the World Cup in 2022.

The 67-year-old Colombian, who was offered a contract by the UAE Football Association at the end of last month, was officially unveiled at the FA's headquarters in Dubai on Wednesday.

Pinto, who outfoxed the likes of Oscar Tabarez's Uruguay and Cesar Prandelli's Italy to pilot Costa Rica to the quarterfinals, their best ever showing, at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, has been handed a two-year deal and takes over the reins from Serbian Ivan Jovanovic.

He had landed in Dubai from Bogota, the Colombian capital, on Tuesday.

"I followed and analyzed many of the matches of the Arab and Asian teams, and football is an international language, not complicated, and I am sure that we will contribute to the development of the UAE team," Pinto said on Wednesday.

"The UAE is developed at all levels, and football must keep up with this distinction. Training the team is a wonderful challenge, and I am more than willing to go to the World Cup with the UAE," Pinto, nicknamed 'El Explosivo,' added.