Plan to Monitor Sports Events in Bahrain Being Drawn Up

A contingency sports and youth plan is being drawn up in light of coronavirus developments.

His Majesty’s representative for charity work and youth affairs, National Security Adviser and Supreme Council for Youth and Sports Affairs chairman Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa gave directives in this regard.

SCYS assistant secretary general Dr Abdulrahman Sadiq Askar announced the plan as he took part in a meeting attended by Shaikh Nasser’s sports adviser Mohammed Hamad Al Ajami and other officials.

“The current situation reigning in the country requires us to be careful in fixing internal and external sports participations,” said Dr Askar.

He said a precautionary plan had been drawn up to engage all sports associations, clubs, youth centers and the disabled to raise awareness.

Co-ordination will also be stepped up with bodies concerned, including the Health Ministry, before deciding external sports participations.