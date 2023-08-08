Pochettino against Chelsea's interest in Neymar

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is against reuniting with Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, according to the London Evening Standard.

The Blues' co-owner Todd Boehly is eyeing a deal for the 31-year-old amid claims of the player's intention to leave PSG.

The Argentine coach had previously worked with the Brazil international for two seasons while at the Parisian club.

It appears that Pochettino isn't keen on having Neymar at Stamford Bridge.

The former Tottenham boss is in the process of rebuilding the Chelsea squad and is pleased with what he currently has.

He believes that the arrival of the Brazilian my cause tension within the team.