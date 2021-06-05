Pochettino May Still Leave PSG

Mauricio Pochettino may still leave Paris Saint-Germain as former club Tottenham continue their hunt for a new manager, reports Le10Sport.

Spurs showed interest in bringing Pochettino back to north London last month but PSG refused to allow the Argentine to leave.

However, following the collapse of talks with Antonio Conte, Tottenham are back in the market and Pochettino may make a renewed push to return to the Premier League side.